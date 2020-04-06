Flipkart, Uber partner to deliver essentials to consumers across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi

Flipkart has partnered with Uber to provide people across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi access to everyday essentials, amidst the ongoing national lockdown.

This partnership is expected to keep supply chains running and will address the growing needs of Flipkart customers to receive essential goods at their doorsteps every day. It will also support the government’s objective of keeping hundreds of millions of Indians at home to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“This partnership is to help move essential supplies from sellers/vendors to customers in the shortest possible span of time. Flipkart remains committed to supporting our customers and we are mobilising all possible options to ensure that in this national fight against Covid-19, we can support the governments, by delivering essential supplies to people who are staying indoors,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart, in a statement.

In line with government guidelines and to maintain safety and hygiene, all Uber drivers associated with this service are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers and safety training.

“We are pleased to announce partnership with Flipkart today to further consolidate our new last-mile delivery service. The partnership helps keep the economy running and enables Indians to stay at home in line with government guidelines for containing Covid-19, as well as creates earning opportunities for drivers. Uber will not charge any commission, enabling drivers to keep 100 per cent of billed amounts,” said Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia.