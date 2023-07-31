Flirtini's AI Tools Ignite Online Dating Success: More Chats, More Matches, More Fun

The dating app’s AI features, which provide advice, generate ice breakers, and create optimized profile descriptions, resulted in an 8.81% increase in chats and a 12.10% increase in user profile likes across all users

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The results are in, and AI just must be the answer to the woes of online daters everywhere. Since introducing a suite of AI tools last month, users of the dating app Flirtini are receiving more replies to first messages and having more conversations overall, as well as seeing an increase in profile views, likes, and matches. The new features include an AI assistant that provides 24/7 on-demand advice, an icebreaker generator, and a profile description generator.

Three weeks after the release of Flirtini’s AI tools:

More users are connecting. The total number of user chats has increased by 8.81%.

More users are initiating conversations. The number of first messages sent has increased by 19%.

More users are getting noticed. Users across the app have 7.38% more profile views.

More users are engaging. Profile likes have increased 12.10% and overall matches have increased by 4.84% across all users.

The new tools were designed to solve some of the most common challenges for online daters. According to Flirtini’s in-house data, users who complete the “About Me” section of their profiles receive significantly more likes, incoming conversations, and profile visits. However, writing a profile description can be challenging and stressful for many users, who often end up skipping it because they don’t know where to start.

Additionally, 25% of users in a previous Flirtini study identified an icebreaker feature as the most crucial in reducing dating-related stress, especially for men who often feel pressure to make the first move. With the help of AI to write their profile descriptions and come up with conversation starters, users can now skip the stressful parts of online dating and simply enjoy the outcomes.

“It’s very encouraging to see how these new features can help our users succeed in the online dating world,” said Flirtini CEO Tatiana Tagaeva. “At Flirtini, we want to ease the stress of online dating and prevent burnout, so daters can relax and enjoy themselves. Our data shows that AI technology can help facilitate human connection, and we’re excited to help our users leverage all that it has to offer.”

In addition to the profile description generator and icebreaker tools, Flirtini also released an AI-powered assistant named “Fliry” to provide on-demand, 24/7 advice to users. The app saw 4,534 users take advantage of their new wingwoman in just one day, sending 17, 923 messages to the ChatGPT-powered assistant on topics ranging from dating advice to technical and account-related questions.

Flirtini’s AI-powered features complement the mission of the app: to encourage feel-good and flirty conversations, allowing users to focus less on ticking boxes and more on engaging with others. Flirtini is consistently working with user feedback to update its app and keep its users safe and happy. In addition to these AI features, smart AI tech and verification minimizes fake accounts and increases user safety.

Flirtini is an innovative dating and social discovery app that allows users to easily find like-minded people, connecting them based on conversational chemistry in a safe environment. The use of special account verification technology and AI neural networks ensures precise matchmaking, avoiding scam and fake profiles. The Flirtini app is available for download in the Apple App and Google Play Stores.

