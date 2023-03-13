FlixLatino joins Verizon's +play platform

FlixLatino joins Verizon’s new subscription hub, built for Verizon customers to shop and save on subscriptions – all in one place

MIAMI, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FlixLatino, the SVOD service owned by SOMOS Next, today announced that it is now available on Verizon’s +play – the cutting-edge platform built by Verizon for customers to shop for, manage and save on their favorite subscriptions, all in one place.

Verizon’s +play seamlessly integrates a breadth of content services – spanning from the best in entertainment to education, lifestyle to fitness – in a single place so customers can easily search, subscribe, save money on and pay for their subscription services.

FlixLatino offers a premium selection of Spanish language content, including contemporary films (all theatrical releases), series, documentaries and branded children animation in neutral Spanish in a parental controlled section. The service’s content is sourced via an exclusive acquisition staff and includes a diversity of genres from a variety of Spanish speaking countries and other international sources.

Luis Guillermo Villanueva, COO of SOMOS Next, expressed his satisfaction with this launch: “we are excited in joining Verizon’s +play platform. FlixLatino provides access to a selection of the best in Spanish language entertainment in an increasingly popular option for consumers, with all the features that this technology demands. We are proud of this partnership with Verizon, which will accelerate the growth we have had in recent years.”

“We’re thrilled to have FlixLatino as a +play partner, giving Verizon customers access to its amazing services and offerings through our platform,” said Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer of Verizon Consumer Group. “With hundreds of content and subscription services available in the marketplace, customers find themselves challenged to keep up with new services, get attractive promotions, and manage and track what they’re already signed up for. +play is the solution to these pain points.”

