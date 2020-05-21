Flooding Forces Closure of Roads Across Roanoke

Flooding prompted evacuations and the closure of a number of roads in Roanoke, Virginia, on Thursday, May 21. The Roanoke Police Department told local media it was evacuating a Ramada Inn after the first floor of the hotel began to flood Thursday afternoon, according to reports. Local media reported on Thursday afternoon that the Roanoke River has reached 15.72 feet, just under the 16-foot flood stage. This video shows flooding inundating a roadway in Roanoke. The footage also shows a car submerged in the floodwater nearly up to its windows. Credit: @boogotti540518 via Storyful
