Florence Pugh & Zach Braff Have Been Singing During Quarantine

Florence Pugh is opening up about what she and boyfriend Zach Braff are doing while in quarantine and it’s incredibly relatable.

Turns out the Hollywood couple are singing to get through the lockdown.

“We’re in the hills [Hollywood Hills] at the moment and one of our good friends is really ill and in a coma in hospital,” Florence shared during her appearance on Table Manners with Jessie Ware. “And so what we’re doing, because it’s got all of this old hippy history (people play music from the hills that have been written here). We play it during the day, or in the afternoon or in the evening. So that’s kind of our tradition.”

Your own neighborhood might have adopted a “Play on the Porch” initiative, and Florence and Zach have put their own spin on that.

“It’s mainly in the evening and especially on the weekend,” she added. “Every Saturday, they do these isolated gigs on the top of people’s roofs. There will be like a singer singing one song over there and then another singer will be singing one song over there, so it’s really beautiful.”

Florence adds, “You can go out on your front porch and listen to all of the music in the hills. I haven’t seen any famous people giving the concert just yet, but lots of lovely singing.”

