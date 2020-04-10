Florida Gov. Spreads Dangerous Misinformation About Who’s Dying From Coronavirus

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) faced backlash on Thursday after he falsely claimed that no one in the U.S. under the age of 25 had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“This particular pandemic is one where, I don’t think, nationwide there’s been one single fatality under 25, for whatever reason, it just doesn’t seem to threaten, you know, kids,” DeSantis told educators during a meeting about distance learning amid the pandemic.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports on its website that one infant and four people aged between 15 to 24 are confirmed to have died from the disease in the U.S. The deaths of infants in Illinois and Connecticut have also reportedly been linked to COVID-19.

Check out the video here: