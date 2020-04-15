Florida Kennel Empty ‘For the First Time in History’ After Every Dog Adopted

For the first time ever, a Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control kennel was emptied completely after all the dogs were adopted and given safe homes, the facility announced on Facebook on April 14. Volunteer staff at the South Florida animal care facility cheered in front of empty dog cages as a show of appreciation for the “incredible foster parents who opened their heart and homes” to pets, the organization said. The kennel shown is one of three at the facility, usually housing strays and overflows from the adoption kennel, and the first ever to have been emptied completely, the organization said in their post. The organization told Storyful that two cats, two horses, and a pig are still available for adoption, and are being cared for by volunteers staying inside the facility to preserve social distancing efforts. The Miami-Dade Animal Services and Friends of Miami Animals Foundation planned to hold a virtual adoption session over Facebook live on April 16, where adoption counselors would showcase adoptable animals and answer questions. Credit: Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control via Storyful

