Florida Man Claims His Friendship With Trump Is Not Political Support

If you haven’t heard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (man, still not used to that) has finally busted out of his 20-season-long marriage with the New England Patriots. So, naturally, he’s gone a little newly-single dad on us, Instagramming whatever his heart desires, taking interviews he probably would’ve turned down under Belichickian rule.

One of those interviews? Howard Stern, who’s been chasing the all-timer for two decades now. The two talked about the possibility of Brady becoming a Hollywood star, the time he hosted SNL, and a certain president whom he’s been orbiting for quite some time now.

In 2015, Brady was criticized for being caught with a “Make America Great Again” hat and his friendship with then-candidate, Donald Trump, which included playing golf together. During the conversation with Stern, Brady admitted that he said no to President Trump when he asked him to speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

“Then the whole political aspect came, and I think I got brought into a lot of those things because it was so polarizing around the election time,” Brady said . “It was uncomfortable for me, because you can’t—and not that I would undo a friendship—but the political support is so different than support of a friend.”

Brady mentioned, too, that his connection with Trump goes even further back. In 2002, apparently, the future president asked him to judge a Miss USA pageant—and became something of a Pats fan in the process.

“He would call me after games,” Brady said. “He became someone who would come to our games and cheer for the Patriots.”