Florida sheriff getting 6 tips a day in 1997 ‘Tiger King’ disappearance

Lewis was married to Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin , the intended target of the murder-for-hire plot at the center of the docuseries.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told CNN that the show has generated a lot of new interest in the case. His office is receiving about six tips a day, he said.

“We are already receiving new tips and we hope to close this cold case soon with the help of the public,” Chronister told CNN. “Since the documentary came out we’ve been receiving about six tips a day related to this case. We are looking into each one thoroughly.”

He also posted a new call for information on his personal Twitter account.