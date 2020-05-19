Florida woman 32 is arrested after trying to kiss random customers then called 911 over restrictions

A Florida woman has been arrested after going up to random strangers in a bar and trying to kiss them.

She then is alleged to have called 911 to complain about a lack of social distancing.

Audra Adams, 32, dialed 911 five times while at the Monkey Bar and Grille in Indialantic near Melbourne after being asked her to leave as she tried to pile on the PDA with random customers.

The bar is currently serving food and drinks after reopening under phase one of Florida’s relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Audra Adams, 32, was allegedly going around a bar and trying to kiss people

Audra Adams, 32, seen here in 2019 is said to have dialed 911 five times while at the Monkey Bar and Grille in Indialantic near Melbourne after being asked her to leave

By the time Adams called the cops the fourth time, the Melbourne Police Department were already on the scene.

The bar’s owner alleged Adams was trying to kiss random strangers at which point people complained.

The coronavirus can be spread through direct contact with saliva.

Adams was asked to leave but initially refused and argued with police according to the complaint as seen by ClickOrlando.

Adams is alleged to have tried to pile on the PDA with random customers before being asked to leave

Adams was at the Monkey Bar and Grille in Indialantic near Melbourne, Florida which reopened until phase one of Florida’s relaxation of coronavirus relaxation restrictions

After Adams finally left the bar, she then refused to leave the parking lot despite being warned about trespassing.

‘I’ll sit in the parking lot all night,’ she told officers.

As she was being taken to the police car, Adam attempted to break free.

Police asked her why she had called 911 so many times. Adams said she did not believe the bar was following health guidelines introduced to stop the spread of the virus.

Adams faces charges of trespassing after a warning, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence and misuse of the 911 system.

After refusing to leave the parking lot, Adams was arrested and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and misusing 911

Police asked Adams her why she had called 911 so many times. Adams said she did not believe the bar was following health guidelines introduced to stop the spread of the virus

The bar explained in a Facebook posting that they were taking the health of patrons seriously