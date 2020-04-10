Florida woman is arrested after putting 400 Easter eggs stuffed with PORN in mailboxes

A woman has been arrested by police for leaving Easter Eggs filled with porn in strangers’ mailboxes.

Florida police arrested Abril Cestoni, 42, after police received a tip-off that she had allegedly been distributing the eggs into strangers’ mailboxes around Flagler County.

The plastic eggs contained pornographic images and fish-shaped crackers instead of treats.

The 42-year-old is understood to have delivered around 400 of the eggs since Monday.

Cestoni would deliver them to people’s homes after she finished her shift at a Publix grocery store, police say.

Based on calls from members of the public and a review of home surveillance footage, police conducted a traffic stop on Cestoni and arrested her.

She later admitted to making the porn on a computer program.

Deputies say Cestoni’s reason she gave for distributing the eggs was because she wanted to educate people on the need for churches and pastors to give money to less fortunate, Click Orlando reported.

‘Abril stated she was ‘a church’ and had a business license. Abril said she was conducting research on local clergy and people deserved to know the truth,’ the arrest report read.

‘She certainly has a bizarre almost zealous opinion of churches and what they should believe in and how they should teach the teachings of the bible,’ Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Cestoni is being charged with violating Florida’s statewide stay-at-home order as well as at least 11 counts of distributing obscene material,

She is being held at Flagler County Jail on a $7,000 bond.