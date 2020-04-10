Flouting law will not do any good

news, local-news,

Directions this week from Tasmania Police and the Premier have been clear and frequent. The requirement and directive to stay home this Easter and not trawl off to shacks or set up at camping areas has not been ambigious. Neither has the sentiment that “the gloves are off” and that Tasmania Police will increase its presence in those communities and question people who they find travelling. Which is why it’s disappointing several arrests had to be made on Friday, due to people allegedly flouting the law. Travel restrictions are not supposed to be about withholding liberty but they are, in fact, an attempt to safeguard vulnerable community members to stop the potential spread of the deadly coronavirus. The underlying message is simple really – it’s not about you. If you came down with coronavirus and you were required to track your movements and the people who were in contact with. The biggest question would be: are you proud or embarrassed by your movements and behaviour? Easter time is about family, and while we are all missing our great big family meals, as well as getting together with cousins and kids and going on Easter egg hunts, it is important that we heed advice. This mentality of ‘it won’t happen to me’ is not acceptable and it is definitely irresponsible of people if they choose to flout social distancing measures and the rules around gatherings. As tempting as it may be, taking off to hide in your shack for the weekend won’t do your shack neighbours any favours – even though it might seem like it won’t do any harm. Tasmania Police have a serious job to do but a lot of resources have now been devoted to making sure people are complying with the orders from the government – powers the government has due to the declaration of a state of emergency, which was done early on. It is disappointing that police now have to make sure that people are doing the right thing, because the right thing is just for you to stay at home. The longer that this goes on, the flouting of the rules, the longer lockdowns will be enforced. It really is that simple.

