Flower power: Prospect Vale business thriving despite COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a surprise spike in sales for a Prospect Vale florist who just had her busiest Easter ever. Victorias for Flowers and Gifts owner Olivia Bailey believes more people are ordering from her store because of social distancing. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “People can’t get out to see their loved ones anymore so this is a way to share the love and say ‘happy birthday’ or ‘get well’ because they can’t visit their loves ones physically,” she said. “I’ve seen the beautiful side of people, I know there’s been a lot of negatives but the stories we’re hearing are beautiful and we’re sending flowers, even to frontline workers saying ‘thanks for everything you’re doing, we miss you, we love you, stay safe love mum and dad’.” IN OTHER NEWS: The business is doing its bit to stop the spread of COVID-19, Mrs Bailey says. “We’ve put a trestle table out the front so people physically can’t come in…then we’ve got a sterile shop to work out of and people can either just collect from the table or we’ve got a non-contactable delivery service now.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/3cf33b1a-144f-4741-b195-352e8eb1991e.jpg/r0_298_6016_3697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg