Floyd Cardoz, Top Chef Masters Winner, Dies of Coronavirus



Floyd Cardoz, a former winner of Top Chef Masters, reportedly died on Wednesday due to complicated related to Covid-19.



He was 59 years old.



This awful piece of news has been confirmed by a spokesperson for Cardoz’s Hunger Inc. Hospitality Group via People Magazine.



According to the rep, the ex-reality star was first admitted to a New York hospital with a fever last Wednesday — and subsequently tested positive for Coronavirus.



At the time of the hospitalization, Cardoz sharede an update on his Instagram page, saying he sought medical help as a “precautionary measure.”



This is what the chef wrote as a caption to the image at the time, just one week ago:



Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post.



I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York.



I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters.



I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt.



Cardoz was born in Bombay, India and moved to New York City to work in restaurant kitchens.



In 1997, he teamed up with well-known restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group to open the contemporary Indian restaurant Tabla, which has since grown into a beloeved Manhattan eatery, earning three stars from the New York Times.



From there, Cardoz opened North End Grill, Paowalla and Bombay Bread Bar in the city.



Most recently, he opened The Bombay Canteen and Bombay Sweet Shop in Mumbai, India.



In response to her friend’s passing, Meyer posted a message on Twitter Wednesday morning that read simply:



“Love you so much @floydcardoz.”



Cardoz won Top Chef Masters Season 3 — and host Padma Lakshmi has now penned a touching tribute to her former pupil on Instagram.



“Floyd made us all so proud,” she wrote.



Concluded Lakshmi:



“Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was.



“He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch.



“This is a huge loss, not only for the professional food world, but for the Indians everywhere.”



Fellow contestant Hugh Acheson posted a tribute to his friend and former competitor on Twitter.



“Floyd. You were a gem. You were an amazing human and chef,” he wrote.



“You were a father and husband full of love and grace. I am so sorry. I love you. Rest in Peace my friend.”



Cardoz is survived by his mother Beryl, his wife and business partner, Barkha, whom he met at hospitality school in India, and their two sons, Peter, 27, and Justin, 22.



Covid-19 has caused a nearly nationwide shutdown in America, with schools and business closed around the country.



It has taken the lives of hundreds of people, with the fatalities multiplying every day and every week.



Celebrities who have been diagnosed include Tom Hanks, Andy Cohen, Idris Elba and Kevin Durant.



Please stay safe and vigiilant out there, everyone.