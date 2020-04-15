Flu vaccines distributed says Health Minister

news, local-news,

Health Minister Sarah Courtney has moved to allay concerns about a shortage of flu vaccines in Tasmania. Ms Courtney said millions of vaccines had been distributed across the country but she was uncertain how many private providers had received stocks. “It’s really important, particularly if you’re in a vulnerable cohort, if you’re older, if you’re pregnant, if you are a young child or parent of a young child, that you speak to your GP around the national immunization plan to access that,” Ms Courtney said. “Private providers are continuing to bring stocks into Tasmania (but) because that is done in the private market we don’t have a clear line of sight on the numbers of the private market. “However, it’s a regular discussion point with health ministers around Australia because we do know the importance of it and we are always pursuing further capacity of immunizations for our community.” There had been concerns that some vaccinations had been cancelled because of the unavailability of vaccines. Under the national immunization program, children, pregnant women, people over 65 and people with some existing medical conditions are eligible for free flu vaccinations. Health authorities advise people to get vaccinated every ears against the flu.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/37eFwTFwWHMJ887gRxnKeHS/8b5bd791-f32a-43db-9627-71202a9d9b91.jpg/r0_24_258_170_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg