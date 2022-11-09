Flying robotic falcon scares away flocks of birds

A flying robot that resembles a peregrine falcon can be used to scare away flocks of birds in fields, performing better at this task than a standard drone.

RobotFalcon resembles a peregrine falcon in size, shape and colouration with a wingspan of 70 centimetres, weighs 245 grams and flies at 15 metres per second. It was created by Rolf Storms at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and colleagues. To test its efficiency, the researchers conducted trials on 54 separate flocks. RobotFalcon was able to clear all the targeted birds within 5 minutes, while a standard drone could only clear 80 per cent of the birds in 56 separate flocks over the same time period.

RobotFalcon could replace traditional bird deterrents including scarecrows, recordings of bird distress calls or lethal approaches, such as guns. However, the current prototype has a battery life of just 15 minutes and requires a human operator. In the future, the control mechanism could be automated to reduce the need for human intervention.