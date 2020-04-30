Flynn Lawyers Seize on Newly Released F.B.I. Documents

The newly released documents also seem to indicate that the F.B.I. softened its interview strategy with Mr. Flynn, suggesting that agents had decided to give the national security adviser more opportunities to tell the truth. Mr. Priestap said agents “can quote” from what seems to be a redacted reference to classified transcripts of the Russian diplomat’s conversation with Mr. Flynn. Prosecutors have said in court documents that agents afforded Mr. Flynn “multiple opportunities to correct his false statements by revisiting key questions.”