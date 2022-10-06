Flyp Financial Selected as Finalist for 2022 NC TECH Awards

Flyp launched earlier this year with a mission to reduce financial stress by leveraging gamification as a delivery mechanism to improve financial literacy, incent good financial behavior, and improve the overall user experience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Flyp Financial has been selected as a finalist for the NC TECH Awards Fintech/InsureTech award, and a winner of the “Top 10 Tech Startups To Watch”. The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina’s only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth, and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology Association).

Flyp launched earlier this year with a mission to reduce financial stress by leveraging gamification as a delivery mechanism to improve financial literacy, incent good financial behavior, and improve the overall user experience. They offer a digital wallet banking solution with no hidden fees, a Visa® branded debit card, signup bonus, early access to wages, no credit check, automatic direct deposit of paychecks, and a unique gamified rewards program that provides rewards for every swipe of the card (up to 110% cash back on each purchase), which is rare for a debit card offering.

“For over 20 years, NC TECH has celebrated companies, organizations and individuals for outstanding achievement at the NC TECH Awards. As a finalist this year, Flyp Financial has distinguished itself as one of the state’s innovative and emergent leaders,” stated Brooks Raiford, NC TECH’s President, and CEO.

“Being recognized in our home state of North Carolina is a huge achievement for us, and we are excited and honored to be selected as a finalist in the NC Tech Awards,” said BJ McAndrews, CEO of Flyp Financial. “The Flyp team has been working tirelessly to bring Flyp to life, and we are looking forward to sharing our story with other founders, investors, and business leaders in our great state.”

About NC TECH

NC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH’s mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina’s tech sector while providing a voice for the tech community. NC TECH’s membership includes 600 member companies, organizations, and institutions employing more than 200,000 workers in North Carolina. For more information, visit nctech.org.

About Flyp Financial

Flyp Financial (“Flyp”) is a financial technology company headquartered in Charlotte, NC that offers a modern, mobile, social way for users to manage their finances. Flyp currently offers a digital wallet and debit card with no credit check, gamified rewards with every swipe of the card, financial literacy education, sweepstakes, and plans to offer additional financial products, NFTs, crypto, and more. For more information, visit http://www.flypmoney.com. For updates, follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Flyp is not a bank. Banking services are provided by Sutton Bank, member FDIC. The Flyp Classic Debit Card is issued by Sutton Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa, U.S.A. Inc. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners. Read the Flyp Rewards Official Terms before participating. Rewards Program provided by Flyp Financial. No account opening or payment is necessary to enter or win. See Terms for ways to enter.

