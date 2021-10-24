FMSTI rebranded to meet future technology demands – Onu

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI), has said that the Ministry has rebranded its vision, mission and logo, in order to meet up with global contemporary and future technological demands.

Dr. Onu said on Friday at a Press conference on the unveiling of the Ministry’s new logo in Abuja.

The Minister said that technology will positively influence all sectors of national life such as education, agriculture, infrastructure development and the fight against corruption.

The Minister FMSTI added that technology will help balance gender equality and improve the security situation in the country.

Dr. Onu said that Nigeria must plan to have a diversified, knowledged-based and sustainable economy, to enable it maintain regional, continental and global influence.

According to the Minister the Ministry has been leading the way in ensuring that our economy no longer depends on commodities but rather knowledge and innovation.

On the government’s commitment to repositioning the STI sector in the country, Dr. Onu said that more efforts at innovation and reverse engineering are on hand to ensure the development of “Capital Goods Market” in the country.

Earlier, Mr. Mohammed Abdullahi, the minister of State for FMSTI, said that the rebranding of the Ministry will enable it focus more on current technological trends such as Nano-technology, Space technology, Bio-tech and diverse new technological trends.

He further said that the repositioning and rebranding of the Ministry will fast track the developmental agenda of the Buhari led administration.

He further added that the nation’s GDP will improve as a result of innovation and technological development.

Mr. Edet Sunday Akpan, the permanent secretary of the Ministry, said the repositioning and rebranding of the Ministry will bring to fore the ingenuity of Nigerian professionals, scientists and innovators to solve contemporary global issues such as Covid-19 pandemic and security issues currently bedevilling the country.

Mr. Akpan while commending the leadership of the Ministry for their cutting-edge innovation and leadership, further said that the repositioning of the Ministry will be a spring board for Nigeria’s industrial growth.

