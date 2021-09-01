FMSTI, tech firm sign agreement on test kits production

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI), have reached an agreement with CLINOTECH Laboratory Limited on the production and distribution of Rapid Diagnostic test kits.

The agreement was signed on Monday involving the Ministry; Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT) and CLINOTECH Laboratory Ltd.

Speaking at the event, Mohamed Abdullahi, the minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, said the agreement was signed at a delicate time, especially when the global community is strengthening health care facilities and delivery.

He pledged the support of the Ministry to the agreement, adding that the agreement was of mutual benefits to all parties.

Dr. Yemi Gbadegesin, director general of Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT), said the agreement reached was of mutual benefits to all parties involved.

He said that NISLT, will have the ability to develop reagents indigenously through the agreement reached on the production of Rapid Diagnostic test kits, this he added, will help fight diseases like Ebola and other tropical diseases.

Speaking earlier on behalf of CLINOTECH, Dr. Harrison Ofiyai, said the agreement will boost Nigeria’s capability to develop Rapid Diagnostic test kits, thereby improving the technical know-how of Nigerian professionals.

