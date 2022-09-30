Focus on Reducing Greenhouse Emissions in order to Ensure a Sustainable Future to drive the Global Sustainability Consulting Market |CAGR: 5%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights the Global Sustainability Consulting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2022-2028, reaching around USD 11 billion by 2028. The analysis has been segmented into Product Type (Strategy and Planning, Technical Support, Testing, Auditing, and Verification, Sustainability Marketing); Application (Chemicals, Building & Construction, Agriculture, Food & Beverage, Mining, Oil & Gas, Others); Region/Country.



Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/sustainability-consulting-market/

The global sustainability consulting market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the sustainability consulting market. The sustainability consulting market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the sustainability consulting market at the global and regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages

https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=26087

Market Overview

Sustainability consulting can be referred to as any organization or firm who are working towards a sustainable world. They are many consulting teams working as green consultants, eco consultants, environmental management consultants, and environmental sustainability consultants. Also, like management consultants, sustainability consultants are consultants and professionals who specialize in helping businesses take greater responsibility for the environment. Moreover, the sustainability consulting market is driven by strong economic growth in emerging markets, the impact of e-waste, increasing government regulation, and the rise of shale oil and shale gas exploration.

The Sustainability Consulting Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 5% owing to the increase in investments in smart cities, global collaboration for environmental protection, and sustainable development. Major companies in the market offer sustainability consulting for energy & power applications with technologically advanced features. For instance, in April 2021, McKinsey & Company launched their McKinsey Sustainability, the new client-service platform with the goal of helping all industry sectors transform to get to net zero by 2050 and to cut carbon emissions by half by 2030.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted many industries and has transformed these industries were used to deliver. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the sustainability consulting market as there has been a decline in social activities during the closure of the companies. Since the companies are back to work, the activities are in progress.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/sustainability-consulting-market/

The global sustainability consulting market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on product type, the market is fragmented into strategy and planning, technical support, testing-auditing & verification, and sustainability marketing. During the forecast period, the testing-auditing & verification segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR. This is mainly due to the investment assessment and auditing which is the first step. Also, with the rise in demand for environmental consulting services, this segment is likely to perform exceptionally well in the coming years. Hence, many activities such as CSR audits, Carbon footprint verification, Carbon neutral organization, and EPEAT & Green electronics are some of the testing, auditing, and verification sustainability for growth and excellence in the area

Based on application, the market is fragmented into chemicals, building & construction, agriculture, food & beverage, mining, oil & gas, and others. In 2020, the oil & gas segment is expected to grow with a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. As it is the most capital-intensive industry, it is highly needed to protect health security. Additionally, awareness of the environmental hazards of industrialization permeates every industry. Also, major key players are focused on understanding current and future environmental impacts to make informed water and waste management investment decisions. Moreover, sustainability consulting makes it easier to accurately grasp the impact of corporate activities on the environment. Many world forums and governments have enacted environmental laws that industry must comply with. These regulations are the major market drivers for the environmental consulting services market

Have a Look at the Chapters – https://univdatos.com/report/sustainability-consulting-market/

Global Sustainability Consulting Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America (U.S. Canada , and Rest of North America )

(U.S. , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Australia , Japan , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the sustainability consulting market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (U.S., Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of APAC), Rest of World has been conducted. Geographically, the North America region dominated the sustainability consulting market owing to the growing prevalence of environmental concerns in the region.

The major players targeting the market include

McKinsey & Company

EY

KPMG

Bain & Company

Deloitte

Boston Consulting Group

PA Consulting Group (Jacobs)

Accenture

Tata Consultancy Services (Blue Monitor Systems)

DuPont Sustainable Solutions

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the sustainability consulting market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the sustainability consulting market?

Which factors are influencing the sustainability consulting market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the sustainability consulting market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the sustainability consulting market?

What are the demanding global regions of the sustainability consulting market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Sustainability Consulting Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% Market size 2028 USD 11 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Sustainability Consulting Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled McKinsey & Company, EY, KPMG, Bain & Company, Deloitte, Boston Consulting Group, PA Consulting Group (Jacobs), Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services (Blue Monitor Systems), DuPont Sustainable Solutions Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Product Type; By Application; By Region/Country



About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights

Ankita Gupta

Director Operations

Ph: +91-7838604911

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/focus-on-reducing-greenhouse-emissions-in-order-to-ensure-a-sustainable-future-to-drive-the-global-sustainability-consulting-market-cagr-5-univdatos-market-insights-301636673.html

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.