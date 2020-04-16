Food Distribution – Lifestyle Media

The collaborate efforts of three Broward cities and a regional nonprofit has resulted in a major food distribution event scheduled for Friday (April 17). The cities of Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park and Wilton Manors—in conjunction with Feeding South Florida—are hosting the event from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mills Pond Park (2201 NW Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale). Enter Mills Pond Park from southbound NW Ninth Avenue.

Officials from the cities note that the food distribution event is for those most challenged by the pandemic due to job loss, income reduction and/or struggles to cover monthly bills. Entry will be limited to the first 1,000 cars—and there will be one food container distributed per vehicle.

Volunteers will distribute food to the vehicles; recipients are reminded to wear facial coverings and remain in the car during delivery, popping the trunk if necessary. Call 954.630.4335 for additional information.