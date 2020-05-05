Food for Rotary’s Agfest barbecue will instead feed homeless

news, local-news,

Food earmarked for cancelled projects has instead gone to help the homeless. Youngtown Rotary Club was planning on using 32 kilograms of sausages and 13 kilograms of hamburgers for its upcoming Bunnings barbecue, and at Agfest – usually their biggest annual fundraiser. Instead of letting the food go to waste they have donated it to Launceston Feeding the Homeless. Launceston Feeding the Homeless founder Kristen Ritchie said the donation was among many that had kept the organisation going during the pandemic. “We’ve had the Minx Caberet donating a whole lot of food and goods – plates and towels and things for people being moved into hotels – that was huge, because we were running low at that point,” she said. “We had a guy who donated like $10,000, that was amazing. We’ve had families come in with food. We’re getting donations of Sushi nightly from Bento Box, and Petuna seafoods with heaps of seafood: deep sea cod. “All of these donations help tremendously.” IN OTHER NEWS:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/EH94Z6AwR5shPw9vaLVLum/12ef4a1d-f327-4712-96fe-cedfa102167c.jpg/r0_596_3244_2429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg