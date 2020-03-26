Foodpanda Partners WhyQ To Onboard Over 1,000 New Hawker Stalls By End 2020

Food delivery firm foodpanda announced today (March 26) that it has partnered homegrown startup WhyQ to expand its hawker food delivery options.

There are currently over 300 hawker stalls on foodpanda, but it aims to onboard another 80 hawker centres across the island by the end of the year, representing more than 1,000 hawker stalls.

This means that foodpanda users can now order their favourite hawker food from places like Amoy Street Food Centre, Maxwell Food Centre, Old Airport Road Food Centre, and Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village.

According to foodpanda, this partnership with WhyQ will continue to offer Singaporeans with the “best experiences, variety of food and at the prices they love.”

It added that their partnership dated back in 2019, and foodpanda has since experienced an increase of over 100 per cent of hawker orders — a testament to the demand for the service and its success so far.

“Partnering with WhyQ came as a natural decision for both parties — we have the capabilities and strong infrastructure, which allows for quick and reliable scalability, and WhyQ brings a very robust list of hawker stalls that they have a strong and established relationship with,” said Luc Andreani, Managing Director of foodpanda Singapore.

“Ultimately, our customers are at the heart of anything and everything that we do. Through this strategic partnership, the level of convenience that we are now able to offer is unparalleled.”

Featured Image Credit: foodpanda