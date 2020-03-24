Foodpanda Philippines Launches Contactless Delivery | Iconic MNL

Foodpanda​, the on-demand international food delivery service will continue to operate as usual during the Enhanced Community Quarantined period. The company will also be launching contactless delivery starting today, 19th March 2020.

Both customers and riders are able to opt for contactless delivery with the following steps:

Place an order and opt for online payment. Go to the rider chat function on the foodpanda app and inform the rider/customers that they are opting for the contactless delivery. Food will be placed at the designated drop off spot at the customers’ home or office. Rider will notify customers that food has arrived via the rider chat function on the app or call. 1 meter distance will be maintained between rider and customers. Customers to verify the delivery. Delivery completed!

“We value the safety of everyone in our community, and have introduced new measures to ensure you feel secure while using our service. Our riders are instructed to wash their hands every two hours and after each time they handle a delivery and follow the rider safety guidelines and proper handling of delivery,” said Camille Hadjeri, Managing Director, foodpanda Philippines.

foodpanda is in constant communication with our restaurant partners over the latest World Health Organization notices and areadvising them on the health and safety practices that go beyond the brand’s already high food hygiene expectations.

Hadjeri added, “We also encourage you to switch to online payment so we can reduce human interactions to a minimum.”

Our commitment remains with supporting all our riders, restaurant partners and valued customers as we go through this tough time together as a nation. Rest assured we will keep you updated with any further developments.