Footage of mates fishing on Western Australian rocks emerges week before pair hit by a deadly wave

Eerie footage has shown two fishermen chatting and laughing a week before a huge wave swept them out to sea from the same coastal spot – killing one of them.

Kristoffee Salazar, 35, and Romero Pizon, 45, were fishing at Contos Beach 260km south of Perth when they were hit by the wave about 8.30am on Saturday morning.

A helicopter crew rescued Mr Salazar from the water but Mr Pizon could not be saved.

Video taken the Saturday before showed the pair fishing on the same rocky outcrop with about a dozen other fisherman.

The pair were swept off the rocks as strong winds and a rough swell lashed the popular tourist region in Western Australia’s south west.

Witnesses said the pair were spotted as far as 400m from the shore.

‘I was under the water for a couple of minutes and when I came up I saw my fellow fisherman,’ Mr Salazar told 7News.

‘I was tossed around in the middle of the waves and I let myself float and just praying hopefully my friend is okay – I wasn’t ready to give up.’

Mr Pizon was brought back to land by a rescue team in a jet ski but could not be revived.

The friends had migrated to WA from the Philippines and worked together at a beef company in the state’s south-west.

A Surf Life Saving spokesperson said a rescue crew stayed in the water for half an hour with the surviving fisherman until emergency services arrived.

‘Air crew identified two persons in the water, unfortunately one appeared deceased face down but the other appeared conscious, floating on his back,’ the spokesperson said.

‘They remained in the water for approximately 30 minutes, supporting the fisherman with the rescue tube until the arrival of emergency services.’

‘The helicopter deployed a rescue crew member who dropped into the water from the helicopter and, with a rescue tube, swam to the aid of the conscious fisherman.’

Police in the region have encouraged those fishing off rocks to make sure they are safe.

‘If you intend to do a past-time like fishing from rocks which is considered risky, make sure you are safe, have all of the equipment with you and you listen to the locals in terms of conditions and potential risks,’ South West district superintendent Geoff Stewart said.