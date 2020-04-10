Football may have stopped, but Norwich still swoop in the transfer window as they sign Danel Sinani

Norwich have agreed a deal with Luxembourg international Danel Sinani.

Forward Sinani has signed a pre-contract agreement with the club and will move to Carrow Road on a three-year contract in the summer.

He is currently playing for Luxembourg side F91 Dudelange and has scored 14 goals in 16 league games this term.

Norwich have agreed a deal for Dudelange’s Danel Sinani (R), pictured in October

Sinani told the club’s official site: ‘Norwich is a very big club with many good players.

‘I will try to do my best and try to continue to hopefully score goals and to help the team to get in a high position.

‘I’ve heard a lot of good things about Norwich City and I’m really excited to join you guys in the summer.

‘For me, the most important thing in our situation is that you’re keeping well and keeping safe.’

Sinani has 21 international caps for Luxembourg and is believed to have been closely scouted by sporting director Stewart Webber.