Footbridge at Flour Mill an idea

JUST a thought: footbridge crossing at Seaport, good idea; footbridge crossing at uni, also a good idea. Could we look into a similar crossing in line with the southern end of Holbrook Street and the Flour Mill? A lot of pedestrians travel from the Inveresk area into the CBD and return. Kim Hibble, Inveresk. DRIVERS licence photos are being misused by the state government because it has failed to adhere to the fundamental principle of informed consent for use of personal information. If governments are genuine in wanting us protected from misuse of our personal information by private organisations, they have to act consistently and ethically in their own use of personal data. In this case, the state government hasn’t. It has made a change by stealth without any effective information being provided to us that it was being done and without the required legislation in place to give legal effect and known protection in relation to the use of that data. When I wrote to the state government indicating I had not been asked or given consent for the use of my personal information in the form of my driver’s licence photo, I was told: “On the driver licence renewal the Personal Information Protection Statement indicates the Information collected will be utilised for a number of purposes including National Identity Matching and Verification purposes.” That is not adequate information or getting informed consent. Margaret Sing, West Hobart. THE Safe Night Program will be a very welcome innovation in Launceston. I have no doubt it will be well patronised, and City Mission is undoubtedly the best organisation to coordinate it. They have a proven history of long understanding the needs of those most disadvantaged within our community (given they’ve been serving them breakfast for numerous years). Andrew Saint, Trevallyn. I NOTE that the former leader of the Builders Labourers Federation Jack Mundey has passed away. I am very grateful that Jack’s green bans in the early 70s had a positive effect and saved many historic buildings in Sydney from developers, although I believe Jack’s motive was simply to stop the developers from making a profit. Unfortunately, greedy unions and militant union bosses like Jack priced Australia out of the running when it came to manufacturing. Due to excessive wage claims (some as high as 25 per cent increases in Whitlam’s day), we lost most of our manufacturing to countries overseas who have cheaper labour. This attitude of money grows on trees and union greed did huge damage in Australia. We still see the same attitude from the socialist left today who think the same, and that the government has unlimited money. Not so. Someone somewhere has to pay at the end of the day. Jack’s legacy has been positive, but also negative. Rod Force, Sandy Bay. AS WE begin easing lockdown restrictions the balance is shifting from managing a health crisis to an economic one. Tasmania’s construction industry was lucky to remain open because of the dogged commitment by businesses and workers to follow strict rules. Keeping the industry open was crucial to help cushion the devastating blow taken by other industries, and without it, there was a risk that the economy could have stalled altogether. As in times past the building industry will need to take the lead in rebuilding our economy. Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows for every $1 million spent on construction, $2.9 million in output is generated in the economy. That is money that goes into the retail shops, hotels, restaurants, and bars which have suffered the most. But this is about more than money. We have an opportunity to build a fairer and more productive economy. Building a fairer housing sector would be a worthwhile place to start. This means building across the spectrum of needs – social housing, affordable housing, and housing which better meets the needs of a modern and increasingly metropolitan population. Having more families own their home must be at the core of this strategy. Housing is the single biggest creator of wealth for low and middle-income families. The biggest barrier to homeownership is the deposit gap. Many people already pay as much or more for in rent than they would for a mortgage, but saving a deposit is beyond them. Why not look to expand the first home builders grant, boost the payment to $40,000 for a period and make it available for anyone wanting to purchase a new home. This will put more people in their own home, build wealth and support jobs. We also need to take a serious look at the planning system. The sooner the government can bring forward the statewide planning scheme the better. The system is overly complex, reduces supply in the areas where people most want to live and means we pay more for our homes than we should. Building a fairer housing sector and supporting more people from owning their own home is a sure-fire way to fast track our recovery. It brings long-term social benefits that come with homeownership and is a fair and productive way to peg back some of the wealth that households have lost during this crisis. That’s why Master Builders is calling on the government to use the housing sector as an engine for growth in our post-COVID-19 economy. Matthew Pollock, executive director Master Builders Tasmania

