For success, working professionals set store by right connections: LinkedIn survey

Around 88 per cent of Indian professionals believe that right connections are important to make progress in professional life, according to a LinkedIn report.

The report titled, ‘LinkedIn Opportunity Report Index 2020’ said that those working professionals living in the metro cities are 1.76x more likely to have a stronger network than those living in non-metro areas.

It further mentioned that Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR are the top three regions where people have stronger networks, with Bengaluru leading the national average. Those who attend a top university are 1.53x more likely to have a stronger network than those who didn’t.

The survey was conducted among 18 to 65 year olds across 22 countries via online interviews and had around 30,000 respondents.

The report suggested that networking and mentorship are among the top most opportunities sought after by Indian professionals. Findings further show that Indian professionals are equally interested in networking opportunities that help them build and nurture existing professional networks and help others gain opportunities.