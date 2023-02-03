For the First Time, SpaceX’s Starlink is Operational in Nigeria

Advertisements







SpaceX, the Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, revealed on Monday that it has begun operating Starlink services in Nigeria, the first African country to do so.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX that launched in 2019. It provides satellite internet access coverage to about 46 countries, which is also targeting the global mobile phone service after 2023

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, highlighted Starlink’s plans to expand into Africa last year.

On Monday, the firm revealed the news on its Twitter page.

In a social-media post, Nigeria’s minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Ali Pantami, celebrated the achievement.

He wrote on Twitter: “We’ve done it again. @SpaceX, thank you for hosting me in your headquarters in the United States in December 2022 to finalize the deployment logistics.”

In May, he announced that Starlink had been granted permission to operate broadband internet in Nigeria and Mozambique.

Starlink has over one million customers and operates in dozens of countries. Musk, on the other hand, claims that the service is losing money.

SpaceX has provided the country with thousands of Starlink dishes since Russia invaded in February. The billionaire said in October that only 10,630 out of 25,300 Starlink terminals in Ukraine were paying for service.



