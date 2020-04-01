For the Uninitiated and Bored, an Introduction to the World of Gaming

You’re one of the millions of Americans working from home. You’ve finished a few books, watched countless hours of television and maybe even dug out an old board game or two. What you aren’t: a gamer. Maybe you had an infatuation with the Sims that petered out in college or secretly dabble with Candy Crush. Maybe you’ve never played a video game. Perhaps you’re intimidated or just think gaming isn’t for you.

We’re here to help.

The great, challenging thing about games is that you don’t merely consume the entertainment. Any game requires players to make active decisions, often involving other people. You then reap the consequences of those decisions, whether a millisecond or months later. Unlike a TV show or a movie (or much of real life, for that matter), a game allows you control what happens next.

Gaming can also provide cognitive engagement, a sense of progress and, of course, fun — which is why hard-core players (those of us who spend perfectly lovely spring weekends indoors alone anyway) can devote hundreds or thousands of hours to a single game. Now that many people are cooped up with us, virtually speaking, here are some recommendations and tips for exploring the vast world of interactive entertainment.

Before You Game, Coordinate

The people you’re playing with are more important than what you’re playing. Coordinating with friends or relatives to play a game together can be a great way to stay in touch, even if it’s just a simple card or word game. In addition to Zoom for videoconferencing, the gamer-focused Discord provides easy-to-use free group voice and text chat. Discord can also be useful for nonelectronic games; a friend in Brooklyn is using Discord to play pen-and-paper Dungeons & Dragons now that her regular group cannot convene in person.