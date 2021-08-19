For under $20, you can get a magnetic Apple Watch cable that’ll probably outlive your device

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Get a charging cord that will actually last — like this Braided Magnetic Apple Watch Charging Cable. As of Aug. 16, get one on sale for only $17.95, a 55% savings.

Though it’s been out for six years in some variation, the Apple Watch is still a modern marvel. The ability to swiftly access a massive amount of technology with little to no hassle is pretty incredible. But despite all of its powerful features, it’s not a flawless design. For one thing, it’s only made to last for 18 hours on a full charge. Even the newest Series 6 models are lacking in the battery life department, which means you have to charge them daily.

If you rarely leave your house, this is no big deal. But for those who are always on the go, you’re going to need a charging option that can hit the road with you — like this Braided Magnetic Apple Watch Charging Cable from Tech Zebra. Made extra durable with braided construction, high-quality wire, and a magnetic connector, you can expect long-term durability from this cable. The braided construction practically keeps it immune from the typical fraying and ripping of basic cables. You can forget about the frustrations of inefficient, frayed, or tangled-up wires once and for all.

The magnetic connector snaps into place seamlessly, making life on the go a little easier. Extending slightly over three feet, you can enjoy a little more flexibility as your watch boots back up. It’s equipped with over-temperature control to keep your watch free from harm. Plus, it’s blue, so you can easily find it amidst your array of other chargers and cables. It’s all of these little details that make everyday life with your device just a little more manageable. The low cost is just an unexpected bonus.

Charge up your Apple watch seamlessly from anywhere you can find a USB port with the Braided Magnetic Charging Cable, which is on sale for just $17.95 (regularly $39) for a limited time.