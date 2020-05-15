‘Ford To City: Drop Dead’ Is A Blueprint For Trump’s Hostility To ‘Blue State’ Aid

The comparison is more apt than they may realize. Trump is following a long-running conservative game plan that uses fiscal crises to wage class warfare.

“My question is, Mr. Trump, Mr. President, are you going to save New York City or are you telling New York City to drop dead?” Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said last month. “Which one is it?”

There’s a precedent for this. President Gerald Ford opposed federal funds for New York City in 1975 when the city was at risk of defaulting on its debts. The resulting Daily News headline, which famously read “Ford to City: Drop Dead,” is being resurrected now by Democrats and the media.

It’s not just about failing to help citizens who don’t vote like them. It’s about using the power of the federal government to snuff out state policies across the country that they dislike.

That’s at the goal behind President Donald Trump’s dismissive claims that states seeking help during the pandemic are Democratic-run and mismanaged, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s derisive statement that proposed funding for struggling governments would amount to “Blue State Bailouts.”

The coronavirus pandemic is devastating the budgets of state and local governments in the U.S. For Republicans, it’s also creating an opportunity: States and localities where they have little chance of actually winning elections may now be forced to take GOP-advocated steps like slashing spending, cutting jobs covered by public employee unions, gutting public employee pensions and stripping social services funding.

New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images The New York Daily News front page on Oct. 30, 1975, slammed President Gerald Ford’s vow to veto federal aid for New York City.

Ford, the unelected inheritor of Richard Nixon’s second presidential term, gave a speech at the National Press Club in Washington on Oct. 29, 1975, about New York City’s impending debt default.

Over the course of years of protests, political action and elections in the 20th century, New York City had enacted a broad range of policies to help its working-class and poor residents. The city built a network of municipal hospitals, fire and police stations, and schools. City residents could receive a free college education at any of the 25 City University of New York (CUNY) campuses. Working-class and poor residents also had access to health care and day care services they wouldn’t get elsewhere.

To both its supporters and its critics, the city stood as an “example of the central role that government might play in addressing problems of poverty, racism, and economic distribution,” historian Kim Phillips-Fein wrote in her 2017 book “Fear City: New York’s Fiscal Crisis and the Rise of Austerity Politics.”

But New York could no longer afford its policies. The city lost much of its tax base in the 1960s as federal and state government policies and infrastructure projects encouraged population flight to the suburbs and job flight to states and countries that paid lower wages. Politicians dodged tough decisions about the city’s social spending by turning to borrowing and questionable accounting practices. The debt papered over their political quandary for years, but ultimately allowed the financial sector to seize control of the city’s politics.

By the time Ford took the podium at the National Press Club, city leaders had already come hat in hand to press Congress and the Ford administration for federal funds to forestall an imminent default or bankruptcy. The president and his advisers, including Treasury Secretary William Simon and Council of Economic Advisers chair Alan Greenspan, opposed federal aid for New York City.

Bailing out the city would set a “terrible” precedent, Ford said in his speech. He and his economic team saw aid as a moral hazard and they believed the city had brought its problems on itself. The moment called for the kind of traditional conservatism espoused by writer William F. Buckley Jr.: It was time to stand athwart history and yell stop.

In doing so, Ford and his team sought to reverse the New Deal social democratic politics that had dominated the nation for more than 40 years. This posture also happened to provide a political advantage. It helped Ford peel off some of the more conservative Republicans who might prefer former California Gov. Ronald Reagan, his looming primary opponent.

“There is a profound lesson for all Americans in the financial experience of our biggest and our richest city,” Ford said. New York City’s situation showed the “practical limit” to “our public bounty.” He promised to veto any bill that would provide bailout funds to the city.

Ford sought to pit the rest of the country against New York City, as Trump and McConnell try to do today with states looking for federal relief. “Why, they ask, support advantages in New York that they have not been able to afford for their own communities?” Ford said about Americans outside the city.

“If we go on spending more than we have, providing more benefits and more services than we can pay for, then a day of reckoning will come to Washington and the whole country just as it has to New York City,” Ford said. “When that day of reckoning comes, who will bail out the United States of America?”

The Daily News headline, “Ford To City: Drop Dead” in 144-point type, blared across the tabloid’s front page the very next day. A New York Times editorial lampooned the president as “a bemused stranger from another time and place” promoting “the political and economic dogmas of an 18th-century rural confederacy.”

Those old dogmas would soon dominate American politics. Simon, Ford’s Treasury secretary, pointed to New York as a warning about the fate of the nation if corporations and conservatives did not seize control of politics in his best-selling 1978 jeremiad, “A Time for Truth.” If the country did not throw off the New Deal “philosophy that has ruled our nation for forty years” and rekindle that old-time dogma, Simon wrote, it would wind up like New York.

In reality, Ford’s veto threat was a bargaining tactic. Politicians in New York city and state, the bankers, and the technocrats overseeing their negotiations would reach a financial deal that the president could accept. The city did not default or declare bankruptcy. Ford signed legislation that put federal government backing behind $2.3 billion in loans.

“The only way we have achieved results is to be difficult,” he said during a trip to Europe amid the negotiations. “This has been a sort of brinksmanship by the administration forcing New York City and New York state to take responsible action.”

The result was a “planned shrinkage” of New York City’s social spending ― and with it, the rewriting of the city’s social contract.

“Underneath all the technicalities of the refinancing agreements was a promise to fundamentally restructure how New York City worked ― to drastically cut the budget and shift spending away from social services,” Phillips-Fein wrote.

Blue State Bailouts