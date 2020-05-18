Former Arsenal star Paul Merson opens up on recovery from alcoholism

Paul Merson has opened up on his alcohol-related problems of the past, saying he ‘had enough of living the life he was living’ just 15 months ago.

At the beginning of mental health awareness week, former Arsenal and England defender Merson mentioned how he now deals with everyday issues in contrast to what he would do in years gone by.

Merson’s problems with alcohol and gambling have been well-documented but talking on Monday morning on Sky Sports’ The Football Show, the 52-year-old spoke in detail about his issues and how he has learnt to overcome them.

Ex-Arsenal star Paul Merson

Merson, pictured in 1993 for Arsenal

‘I’d had enough of living the life I was living,’ Merson said.

‘Fifteen months ago, walking home from the British Legion on a Sunday evening and I was thinking “you know what, I’ve had enough of feeling like this every day of my life”. It just happened.

‘I rang up Alcoholics Anonymous the next day and I haven’t had a drink since thank god. I’d just had enough of feeling the way I was feeling, it’s not enjoyable.’

Merson, who works as a pundit on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, revealed he has turned a corner, using certain ‘tools’ to aid his rehabilitation.

‘I went to AA. I’d been before, but just sat in there and went through the motions. This time I went and opened, listened, talked,’ Merson explained.

‘You start working on yourself “why did I drink”, and it’s ego and to pick up the phone – before I’d had no situation of space. I don’t have drink indoors.

‘If me and my wife did have an argument, I just don’t go to the cupboard and get a drink out, and a bottle of wine in 10 minutes.

Merson, who works as a pundit on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday

‘Now I have to go to the off license, takes 10 minutes. In those minutes, I’d be OK. With people like me, we struggle to cope with everyday life.

‘That’s where it’s hard. That’s where I feel so sorry for people who don’t have help, because it’s so hard. I thought I was the only one.’

Merson, who is appearing on the latest series of Harry’s Heroes, had a furious row with fellow ex-professional footballer Neil Ruddock over drinking, before the pair made up.