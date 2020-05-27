Former Australian Border Force boss Roman Quaedvlieg says Australia was too slow to close border

Australia’s former Border Force chief has slammed Prime Minister Scott Morrison for being too slow to shut the national border and blamed bureaucratic infighting for the Ruby Princess fiasco.

Roman Quaedvlieg has broken his silence on Australia’s response to COVID-19, two years after he was sacked from his $617,000-a-year post for helping his girlfriend get a job as a passport scanner at Sydney airport.

‘You could argue potentially that we didn’t shut the borders quickly enough, but hindsight is always 20/20 vision,’ he told the ABC’s 7.30 program.

Scroll down for video

Roman Quaedvlieg has broken his silence on Australia’s response to COVID-19, two years after he was sacked from his $617,000-a-year post for helping his girlfriend Sarah Rodgers get a job as a passport scanner at Sydney airport. They are pictured outside Sydney’s Downing Centre Courts in July 2019

Australia’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on January 25, six days after a man from southern China’s Guandong province flew from Wuhan to Melbourne.

A travel ban with China wasn’t imposed until a week later on February 1.

Australia’s national border wasn’t closed until March 20 – eight weeks after that Chinese traveller brought the first coronavirus case to Australia.

A day earlier, as Mr Morrison announced Australia’s border closure, the Ruby Princess docked in Sydney, with passengers allowed to leave the boat despite cases of COVID-19 on board.

‘It’s indisputable that the Ruby Princess event was an accelerant both in terms of the number of infections as well as the dispersal of infections across our nation,’ Mr Quaedvlieg said.

Mr Quaedvlieg said the unedifying stoush between Australian Border Force and New South Wales Health was a contributing factor in the disease-spread disaster, which has also been linked to deaths at nursing homes in Sydney.

‘I found it somewhat unedifying with the finger-pointing between agencies,’ he said.

‘It is a very complex ecosystem in terms of how cruise liners in particular are managed.

Australia’s former Border Force chief has slammed Prime Minister Scott Morrison for being too slow to shut the national border

He also blamed a dispute between Australian Border Force and New South Wales Health for the Ruby Princess (pictured in Manila on May 7) fiasco, which has now been linked to 22 COVID-19 deaths in Australia

‘There is both an independent set of responsibilities, but collectively that ecosystem should have done better.’

As for his own conduct as Australian Border Force commissioner, Mr Quaedvlieg acknowledged there was a perceived conflict of interest in his girlfriend Sarah Rodgers getting a job as a passport scanner at Sydney airport.

Nonetheless, he argued he had sought to ensure his much younger partner wasn’t given preferential treatment at work.

‘I say I managed that by giving specific and explicit instructions not to give Sarah an unfair advantage in her candidacy for an ABF job,’ Mr Quaedvlieg said.

‘Could I have done a better job of managing the perception of a conflict of interest?

‘The answer is absolutely yes.’

He also responded to Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s claim, made under parliamentary privilege in September 2018, that Mr Quaedvlieg ‘had groomed a girl 30 years younger than himself. He is discredited and disgraced’. They are pictured together in September 2015

He also responded to Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s claim, made under parliamentary privilege in September 2018, that Mr Quaedvlieg ‘had groomed a girl 30 years younger than himself. He is discredited and disgraced’.

The senior cabinet minister and former Liberal Party leadership contender had slammed Mr Quaedvlieg’s preferential treatment for his girlfriend after he told a Senate hearing the minister had granted special visas for European nannies.

Addressing those claims, Mr Quaedvlieg said: ‘I did take exception to what I call the unministerial comments he made under parliamentary privilege which I thought were impugning of my character and in fact had he made those comments outside of parliamentary privilege, I think there would have been a case for defamation.

‘I thought that that behaviour was unwarranted and it certainly offended me.’