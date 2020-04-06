Former Canadian keeper Karina LeBlanc separated from newborn after possible exposure to COVID-19 | CBC Sports

In an emotional video posted to Twitter, longtime Canadian women’s soccer goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc says she was potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus in hospital, shortly after giving birth to her newborn daughter.

LeBlanc announced the birth of her daughter, Paris, on March 24.

After coming home from the hospital, LeBlanc said she was dealing with some breathing problems as a result of heart failure, and had to return to the hospital. While there, she believes she may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

LeBlanc is currently in self-quarantine at home, and unable to see her daughter or husband.

Asking for your prayers as it’s been a difficult few days since giving birth.<br><br>Rushed to the hospital from breathing issues which was a plueral effusion brought on by heart failure. <br>Possible exposure to covid-19 at hospital so now I am self quarantined from my baby girl/hubby😢 <a href=”https://t.co/DmlcXPqOc2″>pic.twitter.com/DmlcXPqOc2</a> —@karinaleblanc

“I’ve had a difficult last couple of days. We gave birth to baby Paris just over a week ago which was amazing. She is happy and healthy,” LeBlanc said. “But, after getting home from the hospital, I noticed some shortness of breath and just some weird things going on with my body. I called my doctor after a couple days and it turned out I had pleural effusion from heart failure. Which, thank God we went to the hospital.

“But because I was in the hospital for two additional nights there was a COVID-19 passing and I could’ve … had exposure so I’m home now,” she continued. “But, self-quarantined in a room where I’m separated from Paris and my husband so I can’t hold her, touch her, put her down for bed at night which is really difficult for a mom who has just given birth.”

Currently, LeBlanc said she will be in self-isolation for another 11 days as of April 5, and is asking people for their prayers.

LeBlanc, who is American-Canadian, played in goal for Canada from 1998-2015 where she anchored the team to a 2011 Pan-Am gold medal.

She also competed in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, winning a bronze medal in 2012.

The now 40-year-old announced her retirement from soccer following the conclusion of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.