Former Canucks goalie Eddie Lack retires after stepping away with injury | CBC Sports

Former Vancouver Canucks goaltender Eddie Lack is retiring from the NHL.

Lack, who had been sidelined this season with a hip injury, made the announcement Monday on his Twitter account in a four-part farewell video.

It time for me to RETIRE. The next 7 minutes are a tribute to All of you that were with me during this crazy ride and my way of saying – THANK YOU.<br><br>P.S. Luongo might be in the video … (1/4) <a href=”https://t.co/bCsc93QCRD”>pic.twitter.com/bCsc93QCRD</a> —@eddielack

The 32-year-old from Norrtalje, Sweden, played five seasons in the NHL with Vancouver, Carolina, Calgary and New Jersey. He posted a career record of 56-55-18 with a 2.62 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

The undrafted goaltender caught on with the Canucks in 2010-11 and played three seasons with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate before being promoted to back up Roberto Luongo for the 2013-14 season. He became the starter with the Canucks when Luongo was traded to Florida on March 14, 2014.

Lack was relegated to backup when the Canucks acquired free agent Ryan Miller the following off-season, but was thrust into the starter’s role again when the latter was hurt in late February 2015. Lack’s steady play helped the Canucks maintain a playoff position.

In two seasons in Vancouver, Lack posted a 34-30-9 record with a 2.43 GAA and a .917 save percentage.