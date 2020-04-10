Former England great Norman Hunter in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Former England and Leeds United defender Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, the Championship club have confirmed on Friday.”We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19,” Leeds statement read.

Hunter spent 14 years with Leeds, winning two league titles, an EFL Cup and reaching the European Cup final in 1975, where they lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich. He then played for Bristol City and Barnsley, where he finished his career in 1982, Goal.com reported.

ALSO READ: Leander Paes responds after Mahesh Bhupathi takes part in ‘Frying Pan’ challenge

Known for his combative style of play, Hunter won 28 caps for England and was part of the World Cup-winning squad of 1966. He had spells as Barnsley manager from 1980-84 and Rotherham United from 1985-87.

All sporting activities including football has been brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic, with all major leagues across Europe postponed due to public health concerns.

Several leading figures in the English game have been diagnosed with the infection, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, although the Spaniard has since made a full recovery.