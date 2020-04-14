Former Italy international Gianluca Vialli given all-clear from pancreatic cancer





Vialli, who played for Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea before taking on a player manager role with the Blues in 1998, enjoyed a decorated club career and represented his country more than 50 times.

He initially recovered from cancer after receiving treatment in 2018, but the disease returned last year.

“I am fine,” 55-year-old Vialli told La Repubblica from London. “In December I finished 17 months of chemotherapy, one cycle of eight months and another of nine. It was difficult, even for someone as tough as me, both physically and mentally.

“The tests showed no sign of the illness. I am happy, even if I say that under my breath to be on the safe side.

Livia Borghese in Rome contributed to this report.





Source link