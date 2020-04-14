Former Italy international Gianluca Vialli given all-clear from pancreatic cancer
Vialli, who played for Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea before taking on a player manager role with the Blues in 1998, enjoyed a decorated club career and represented his country more than 50 times.
He initially recovered from cancer after receiving treatment in 2018, but the disease returned last year.
“The tests showed no sign of the illness. I am happy, even if I say that under my breath to be on the safe side.
“Regaining my health means seeing myself in the mirror again, seeing the hair grow, not having to draw eyebrows on with a pencil. It can appear strange in this moment (of the pandemic), compared to many others I feel very fortunate.”
“I feel guilty not to be in Lombardy … I think of those brought to hospital and forced to die alone, their relatives not allowed near in case of contagion, funerals that could not be celebrated,” he added.
“It’s terrible, an extreme test, a torment. This crisis will leave enormous scars on the country; emotional, moral and economic scars.”
Vialli spent most of his playing days with Italian side Sampdoria in the 1980s and 90s, where he won the league title in 1991 and three Coppa Italia titles.
He moved to Juventus in 1992 and won the Champions League four years later before moving to Chelsea.
On top of his player manager role with the Blues, he also went on to manage English side Watford.
He currently has a role with the Italian national team working alongside head coach and former Sampdoria teammate Roberto Mancini.
Livia Borghese in Rome contributed to this report.