Former Manchester United star Andy Cole opens up on mental health struggles in lockdown

Andy Cole has opened up on his battle coping with a kidney disease which he admits has become even more difficult amid the coronavirus.

Cole suffered a kidney failure in 2014, which required him to have a transplant three years later.

Since he suffered the failure the former Manchester United and England striker, who played a key part in the Red Devils’ treble winning side in 1999, admits he has found life extremely tough in recent times, with the outbreak of Covid-19 making him vulnerable to the deadly virus due to his condition.

Andy Cole has admitted that the coronavirus has made it tougher to battle his kidney disease

‘There are many, many times when I want to give up, period, not just on life but give up on everything,’ Cole told the Guardian. ‘It becomes so difficult.

‘I was struggling last Wednesday. It totally came out of the blue and I had to stay in bed. I conceded defeat and accepted that today’s not going to be my day. Previously, I would fight. But, ultimately, I know I can’t beat it. The past five years have been a s*** storm.’

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Cole was working as an attacking coach at Sol Campbell’s Southend United side.

Yet since the lockdown the 48-year-old has stated that trying to live with his condition has proven incredibly difficult without the ability to socialise.

Cole was a prolific scorer for Manchester United, netting 121 times between 1995 and 2002

Cole has been living on his own for the past two years and says that being housebound and unable to visit friends has not been getting any easier as the lockdown continues.

‘It’s really hard and, day by day, it’s getting harder,’ he added. ‘Once you have this disease you want to get out, exercise and be around people. When you’re confined to a small space and you have to stay indoors and you can’t socialise, it’s really tough. I’ve been living on my own the past two years.

‘I used to find it really comforting to go see someone for a chat. It got me out of the house. Yes, we can have as many Zoom calls as we like but it’s not the same as being out, speaking to people, having a laugh.’

Cole also went on to win 15 caps for England during a distinguished playing career

Cole enjoyed a highly distinguished playing career highlighted by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the space of 10 days in May 1999 with United, who he joined for a British record fee of £7million from Newcastle in 1995.

With United he scored 121 goals in all competitions, winning an additional four league titles and another FA Cup before joining Blackburn Rovers in 2001 and winning the League Cup a year later.

As well as being capped 15 times by England between 1995 and 2001 he is also the third top Premier League goal scorer in history with 187 strikes, a tally only bettered by Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. You can donate to Andy Cole’s kidney research fund by clicking here