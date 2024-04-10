Former Truth Social Executive To Launch Substack Alternative, Letr

ATLANTA, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Billy Boozer, former Chief Product Officer for Truth Social, announced on Tuesday the launch of his new company, Letr , a censorship-resistant alternative to Substack.

Boozer was a key player in the initial launch of Truth Social, leading the successful launch of the application to over six million users. He left Truth in 2022, citing leadership changes and a lack of free speech mission-alignment.

“A company dependent on advertising revenue can never be fully invested in free speech,” Boozer said. “Letr will leverage subscription and micro-transaction funding models so that we’re never forced to compromise on our values to keep advertisers happy.”

Letr is a dynamic platform where creators can share their content across various mediums including podcasts, articles, videos, and more. It is integrated with decentralized technologies like Nostr and the Lightning Network.

Also joining the company as Chief Technology Officer is Alex Gleason, former Head of Engineering at Truth Social.

“I’m especially excited to work with Letr because of its integration with Nostr,” said Gleason. “Decentralized platforms are the future, and Nostr brings an existing audience of users who care about free speech.”

Unlike popular long-form content platforms like Substack and Ghost which rely on Stripe, creators will have the option to cash out with other services such as the Bitcoin Lightning Network — making it ideal for those concerned with censorship and deplatforming.

“Stripe has proven it can’t be trusted,” said Boozer. “Yet, many so-called anti-censorship platforms rely on this technology to fund content creators. Letr is committed to building a platform that upholds free speech and allows creators to monetize their content, either through tips or subscriptions.”

ABOUT LETR

Letr is a substack alternative built on decentralized technology and committed to free speech, founded by Billy Boozer in 2024. Letr is expected to open to creators in Summer 2024.

To learn more, please visit: letr.co .

For media please contact: info@letr.co

ABOUT BILLY BOOZER

Billy is the former Chief Product Officer of Truth Social. He has spent over a decade working in tech as an engineer, product visionary, and entrepreneur.

