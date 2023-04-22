Former Twitter CEO Launches Micro-blogging Platform for Android Users – TechEconomy

The co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has developed a competing microblogging platform that is currently exclusively accessible on Android handsets.

The competing platform, Bluesky, promises to be a “social internet” that thinks in the future, giving consumers additional options and liberating them from platforms.

The app is still under construction and may only be accessed with an invitation code.

New York Post claims that Dorsey started working on Bluesky in 2019 as a side project with money from Twitter.

Many users of Bluesky say the app’s current beta version is similar to a pared-down copy of Twitter, Tech Crunch said. However, demand for the exclusive app has been growing, and the platform reportedly has about 20,000 users in its current form.

In the nearest future, the app developers hope to give users "algorithmic choice," which would allow them to choose how content is fed onto their screens, instead of a one-fits-all algorithm controlled by the app developers.







