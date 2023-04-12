Former Twitter Executives Drag Elon Musk to Court – TechEconomy

Three former Twitter executives are suing the company for more than $1 million in legal fees related to their disagreement with Elon Musk on unpaid severance benefits.

Last October, the Billionaire business tycoon fired the group individually.

The plaintiffs, according to sources, have also asserted that Twitter “refused to acknowledge its duties and to remit payment of any invoices.”

This happened even after the trio personally incurred “significant expenses.” Attornies of the three former executives stated that the three attempted to request the payment of expenses in January and then again in March.

A spokesperson for Gadde and Segal said, “Once again, Twitter has failed to honor its contractual obligations to pay its bills.”

As of right now, the SEC has asked Agrawal to save some paperwork related to his time at Twitter. In the past, Musk has claimed that because he fired the executives for good reason, he was exempt from having to pay them their large severance compensation.

Former CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Legal Officer Vijay Gadde, and Head of Finance Ned Segal are currently suing Twitter—and effectively Musk as its owner—for repayment of costs paid while serving as the company’s legal representatives in two different court cases.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice, and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform all conducted investigations that went back as far as July 2022, which added to the expenditures.







Advertisements







