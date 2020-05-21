Former White House Butler Who Served 11 Presidents Dies Of Coronavirus

A former White House employee who worked with 11 presidents ― from Dwight Eisenhower to Barack Obama ― died over the weekend after contracting the coronavirus. He was 91.

Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, who appeared alongside the Obamas in a photograph published in former first lady Michelle Obama’s bestselling memoir “Becoming,” retired in 2012 following 55 years of service.

He began his White House career in 1957 as a cleaner, gaining promotion to the role of butler during the Kennedy administration, his granddaughter, Jamila Garrett, told FOX 5 DC on Wednesday.