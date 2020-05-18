Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Goes Missing After Swim in Venice Beach

Shad Gaspard, well known as being a former WWE star, has gone missing on Sunday (May 17) after going for a swim in Venice Beach, California with his 10-year-old son.

The 39-year-old and his son were reportedly part of a group of swimmers caught in a strong rip current that had lifeguards rushing to pull everyone out of the water, TMZ reports.

His son was rescued, but officials are saying Shad “did submerge.” Divers and helicopters were dispatched to the area.

When rescuers came, Shad apparently directed them to help his son first. Reports indicate a huge wave crashed down on Shad and that was the last he was seen.

Our thoughts are with Shad‘s family and loved ones during this time.