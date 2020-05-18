Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard is missing after visiting newly reopened Venice Beach
While not naming Gaspard, authorities in Los Angeles County told CNN they are actively searching for a swimmer after he was pulled out to sea by a rip current on Sunday afternoon.
The US Coast Guard, Los Angeles County lifeguards and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are all looking for the swimmer, Trina Schrader, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department, said.
“Weather permitting we’ll look for him in the air,” Schrader added. “We’re using all resources to try to recover him as soon as possible.”
Pono Barnes, ocean lifeguard specialist with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told CNN two swimmers were caught in a rip current, and one, a young boy, was rescued. The other, a black male in his 30s, “submerged.” They continued their search until 7:30 p.m. and resumed it Monday morning, Barnes said.
Neither Barnes nor Schrader confirmed that it was Gaspard who went missing. An email to Siliana Gaspard went unanswered Monday afternoon.
He is married and has a young son, aged 10.