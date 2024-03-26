Formerica Optoelectronics Inc. Debuts Revolutionary TES-717H8-P8M Optical Transceiver, Revolutionizing Data Center Economics with Immersion Cooling Technology

HSINCHU, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Formerica Optoelectronics Inc., headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, proudly announces the introduction of the TES-717H8-P8M, a pioneering 800G OSFP to 2x400G immersion fanout Active Optical Cable (AOC). This groundbreaking innovation is set to be showcased with a live demo of 400G immersion AOC (TQS-R167A-X8M05) at the OFC Conference and Exhibition in San Diego, at booth #1423, from March 26 to March 28, 2024. Engineered to meet the sophisticated demands of AI/ML data centers, the Infiniband-compatible TES-717H8-P8M is an integral component for servers utilizing immersion liquid cooling systems. It significantly reduces the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and OPEX while improving sustainability for data centers.

In today’s data-driven world, the quest for efficient, high-performance cooling solutions is paramount, especially for data centers challenged with the immense heat generated by high-power computing activities, such as those associated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Immersion liquid cooling technology, which the TES-717H8-P8M features, presents a transformative solution by immersing server components in a thermally conductive fluid. This enhances cooling efficiency and also significantly lowers energy consumption, thereby reducing the overall TCO for data center operators.

The TES-717H8-P8M offers compatibility with both InfiniBand and Ethernet, maximizing flexibility and high-speed connectivity essential for the efficient operation of Generative AI data centers. This 800G OSFP to 2x400G immersion fanout AOC is designed from the ground up to support the rigorous bandwidth and latency requirements of cutting-edge computing systems, optimizing performance and reliability in immersion liquid cooling systems.

“We are excited to present the TES-717H8-P8M at this year’s OFC Conference, highlighting Formerica Optoelectronics’ commitment to innovation and our role in contribution to data center cooling technology,” said Peter Liu, GM and VP of Sales & Marketing for Formerica Optoelectronics. “By integrating our products into immersion liquid cooling systems, we address the urgent need for efficient cooling solutions and enable data centers to drastically reduce their carbon footprint and Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), taking a significant step forward improving the sustainability and economic efficiency of high-performance computing.”

Attendees of the OFC Conference and Exhibition are invited to visit booth #1423 to witness the remarkable capabilities of the TES-717H8-P8M and explore how Formerica Optoelectronics Inc. is spearheading the adoption of immersion liquid cooling technologies in the industry. This event will serve as an invaluable platform for industry leaders and professionals to engage with the latest trends and innovations in optical communication and data center solutions.

About Formerica Optoelectronics Inc.

Formerica Optoelectronics Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of optical transceiver solutions, serving the data center, networking, and telecommunications sectors. Located in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Formerica Optoelectronics Inc. is dedicated to driving technological advancements, prioritizing quality, innovation, and customer service. The company is committed to delivering solutions that meet the complex challenges of today’s data communication networks, contributing to the development of future-ready, cost-effective data center infrastructures.

For more information on Formerica Optoelectronics Inc.:

Website: https://www.formericaoe.com/

Headquarter: 5F-11, No.38, Taiyuan St., Zhubei City, Hsinchu County 30265, Taiwan (R.O.C)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/formerica-optoelectronics-inc-debuts-revolutionary-tes-717h8-p8m-optical-transceiver-revolutionizing-data-center-economics-with-immersion-cooling-technology-302099036.html

SOURCE Formerica Optoelectronics Inc.

