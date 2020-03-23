Formula One chiefs cancel June 7 Azerbaijan grand prix

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has become the latest race to be pulled from Formula One’s coronavirus-hit schedule.

F1 bosses had earmarked the June 7 race as a potential start date for the new season after the opening seven grands prix were called off, including March’s scheduled 2020 curtain-raiser in Melbourne.

But the event, which takes place on the streets of Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, has now been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Baku City Circuit (BCC) has today taken the decision to postpone the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 due to take place on June 7,” read a statement from race organisers.

“BCC’s primary concern throughout has been the health and wellbeing of the Azerbaijani people as well as all visiting F1 fans, staff and championship participants.”

-AAP