Formula One shutdown period extended to five weeks

Formula One’s mandatory shutdown period will be extended by a further two weeks following the delay to the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic, world motorsport’s governing body has confirmed.

The decision to prolong the break during which no staff members related to car performance are allowed to work will be extended from 21 to 35 days. The traditional summer shutdown was brought forward from August last month and increased from two to three weeks.

The latest extension received “unanimous approval” from all F1 stakeholders, the FIA said in a statement.

Teams must observe the shutdown period across March, April and/or May.

“Further discussions regarding this topic remain open between the FIA, Formula 1 and all teams in light of the ongoing global impact of COVID-19,” it added.

The opening nine rounds of the 2020 season have been either cancelled or postponed, with doubts over a number of the other 14 races as the pandemic continues to overshadow the sporting calendar.

The Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled for June 14, became the latest to be scrapped on Tuesday. Officials said they would look to find a new date for the race.