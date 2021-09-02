Forth Point taps Sisense for AI analytics partnership – AI News

Data science and engineering consultancy Forth Point has partnered with Sisense to leverage its AI analytics platform.

Sisense aims to go beyond traditional business intelligence analytics by infusing analytics into all aspects of an organisation.

This means analytics become embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows, enabling businesses to act on their data at the right opportunity.

Forth Point will use Sisense Fusion, the company’s customisable analytics cloud platform, to accelerate and expand its delivery of AI learning assets and use cases that help businesses realise their ideas.

The partnership hopes to enable businesses to become more able in interpreting and properly leveraging actionable intelligence to make better decisions and deliver change to their business.

Marta Portugal, director of data science for Forth Point, said: “Our joint effort to enable more data-led decision making is really exciting. Sisense allows businesses to access insight as and when they need it, without interrupting workflows or the need to login to yet another system or tool. Working with Sisense enables the embedding of analytics across workflows making it every time easier to be data-led, regardless of the environment you operate in.”

Asaf Tsur, RVP EMEA at Sisense, added: “We’re excited to partner with such an innovative data science and engineering consultancy such as Forth Point. This partnership will accelerate the adoption of analytics and give users the ability to up the level of the insights they receive within their workflows when they need them.”

